SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two 18-year-olds and two juveniles were arrested near Fisherman’s Wharf in connection with nearly a dozen auto burglaries in San Francisco over the weekend.

Officers conducting an auto burglary operation spotted a Volkswagen connected with several burglaries in the area of North Point and Taylor streets around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The officers then spotted two suspects breaking into vehicles before returning to the waiting car.

Police said officers then spotted the car on Stockton Street and deployed spike strips. The driver avoided the spike strips and sped away, but then lost control and struck several vehicles.

The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but officers arrested all four suspects several minutes later.

Officers said the suspects broke into at least 10 vehicles in San Francisco on Sunday, seven of which were in the Fisherman’s Wharf area. A search of the vehicle yielded three firearms with extended magazines, burglary tools and items that were reported stolen.

The adult suspects, identified as 18-year-old Donjuan Watson Jr. and 18-year-old Jalin Washington, both from San Francisco, were booked into San Francisco County Jail. Watson and Washington face charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and being armed during the commission of a felony.

Police said the two juveniles, identified as a 16-year-old male from San Francisco and a 16-year-old male from South San Francisco, also face burglary and firearms charges. One of the juveniles was also charged with driving without a license and hit-and-run.

It was not immediately known when the suspects would appear in court.