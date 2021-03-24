SANTA CLARA (BCN/CBS SF) — A 77-year-old woman hit by a vehicle in Santa Clara on Monday morning has died from her injuries, police said Wednesday.

The woman, identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as Santa Clara resident Cam Van Nguyen, died after the collision reported at 8:01 a.m. Monday in the area of Monroe Street and Augusta Place.

Officers arrived to find Nguyen suffering from significant injuries. She was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there.

Investigators determined she was walking in the left lane of Monroe Street east of the intersection when a 2006 Nissan Armada traveling south on Augusta Place stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, then turned left onto Monroe and hit her.

Police said the Nissan driver, a 42-year-old Santa Clara man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impaired or distracted driving were factors.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Stephen Selberg at (408) 615-4764.

