ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — After a surveillance camera photo of the suspect’s silver minivan was released over the weekend, Antioch detectives said Wednesday that new leads have produced sketches for two men now considered persons of interest in the August 29 Tioga Pass Way slaying of Daunzhay Young.

Investigators said additional surveillance video of the suspect vehicle was uncovered after their plea for the public’s help which shows a distorted image of the driver. A witness also came forward and helped a forensic artist compile a forensic sketch of the shooting suspect and driver.

The driver was described as a heavy-set Black male in his forties with a Faux Hawk (Fohawk) style haircut. The shooting suspect was described as a younger Black male in his twenties wearing dark clothing and a mask.

On Aug. 29, 2020 at approximately 10:07 a.m., police officers were called to the 1800 block of Tioga Pass Way on the report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Arriving officers located one male victim — later identified as Young — down on the sidewalk. He was found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers and emergency medical personnel provided first-aid and CPR, but Young succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that after the shooting the suspect entered a nearby vehicle which fled the area. The victim in this case appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 779-6866 (jcox@antiochca.gov), Detective Robert Gerber at (925) 779-6943 (rgerber@antiochca.gov). You may also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.