DUBLIN (CBS SF) — An accident in the parking lot of a Dublin middle school Wednesday morning resulted in the tragic death of a woman who worked as a trustee for the school district, according to authorities.

Dublin police said 48-year-old Catherine Kuo, a well-known member of the community who serves as a trustee for the Dublin Unified school board, died after an accident in the parking lot at Fallon Middle School.

Dublin Police responded to Fallon Middle School at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to the school located at 3601 Kohnen Way a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the pedestrian was standing at the rear of a vehicle when she was struck from behind, pinning her between the two vehicles. The Alameda County Fire Department and paramedics arrived at the scene and began providing medical treatment before transporting her to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Police identified the crash victim as Kuo and later confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have played a role. Kuo, a mother of two, was volunteering at a food distribution event when the accident happened, a district official said.

“Our heart goes out to Catherine’s family and friends. We can’t begin to fathom the impact of this loss to you. She dedicated so much of her heart, soul, and time to our community,” read a letter from interim Superintendent Daniel R. Moirao. “Catherine had a lightness about her, a comforting manner that helped people feel at ease. She was friendly, nurturing, kind, and generous. We were lucky to have known her and will miss her more than words can express.”

Moirao said that the district would be providing grief counseling and support for staff and students affected by the tragic accident.