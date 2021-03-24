COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
GILROY (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.3. earthquake struck southern Santa Clara County Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 4:07 p.m. about five miles east of Gilroy, at a depth of 4.85 miles.

Visitors to the U.S. Geological Survey from the southern part of Santa Clara County, along with Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, reported light shaking. No immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Map of earthquake that struck east of Gilroy on March 24, 2021. (USGS)

