REDWOOD CITY (BCN/CBS SF) — Redwood City police were searching for a man who robbed a sandwich shop at gunpoint Monday night.
Police said the man entered the Subway at 758 Woodside Road through a back door just before 8 p.m., ordered a sandwich and brandished a black handgun while demanding everything in the register.READ MORE: Violent Assaults, Killings Force Asian Americans To Seek Ways To Protect Themselves, Loved Ones
He then fled out the back door toward Gordon Street with about $200 to $400.READ MORE: Richmond Passes Emergency Ordinance To Stop Evictions During Pandemic
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic in his early 20, about 5-foot-5 with a medium build and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black face covering, black hat with a logo on the front, black shorts, and black shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City police tip line at (650) 780-7107.MORE NEWS: Lawmakers Consider Plan To Clear, Relocate Dozens Of Homeless Encampments In San Jose
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.