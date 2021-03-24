REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl who he gave a ride home to last October in Moss Beach, authorities said Wednesday.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Rosendo Hernandez Arroyo, 20, of Moss Beach. Detectives said Arroyo and the victim were acquainted through a mutual friend.
The victim had asked Arroyo for a ride home but before taking her home, Arroyo first took her to a park and forcibly raped her, the sheriff’s office said.
On Wednesday, sheriff's detectives arrested Arroyo without incident at his place of work. It's believed that there are other victims of Arroyo, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone who has any information about the suspect or who was a victim was encouraged to contact Detective Carryn Barker at 650-363-4050 or email cbarker@smcgov.org.
