FREMONT (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Fremont Wednesday afternoon.

Fremont police said the officer shooting was in the area of state Highway 84 and Ardenwood Blvd, with all lanes of Highway 84 blocked west of Ardenwood Blvd., according to 511.org.

We are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the area of Hwy 84 and Ardenwood Blvd. This is a very active scene and major roadways have been closed. Please avoid the area. Further details forthcoming. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) March 24, 2021

Video from KPIX Chopper 5 appeared to show a body under a yellow tarp and officers pointing rifles toward a disabled SUV on Highway 84. Two heavy police vehicles were in front of the SUV that had all its doors open. Some blood was seen on the pavement towards the rear bumper of the car.

More than a dozen police vehicles were massed at the scene of the shooting. Fremont police later said the incident was not within their jurisdiction and the Hayward California Highway Patrol would be the lead investigating agency.

Westbound traffic was being diverted to Ardenwood while eastbound traffic was being diverted to Newark Blvd. Police urged people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.