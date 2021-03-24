NEWARK (CBS SF) — A deadly officer-involved shooting in Newark Wednesday afternoon has shut down a state highway in the area, according to authorities.

The incident was unfolding along the Highway 84 boundary between Fremont and Newark just west of Ardenwood Boulevard, with the incident blocking all lanes of 84 and creating a massive backup on eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge.

We are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the area of Hwy 84 and Ardenwood Blvd. This is a very active scene and major roadways have been closed. Please avoid the area. Further details forthcoming. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) March 24, 2021

Video from KPIX Chopper 5 appeared to show a body under a yellow tarp and officers pointing rifles toward a disabled SUV on Highway 84. Two heavy police vehicles were in front of the SUV that had all its doors open. Some blood was seen on the pavement towards the rear bumper of the car.

More than a dozen police vehicles were massed at the scene of the shooting.

City of Fremont spokeswoman Geneva Boques confirmed a Fremont officer was involved. Separately, Fremont police said the incident was not within their jurisdiction and that the Hayward California Highway Patrol would be the lead investigating agency.

There was no immediate word on who was killed in the shooting.

Westbound traffic was being diverted to Ardenwood while eastbound traffic was being diverted to Newark Blvd. Police urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:15 p.m., one westbound lane had been reopened.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.