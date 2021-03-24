SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife, TV personality and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, will make a visit to Sesame Street this week to teach kids about the importance of having a healthy breakfast.
The Currys are set to appear on Season 51 of Sesame Street, joining Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover in a cooking challenge to reinforce how cooking a healthy breakfast can help children learn and provide fuel for play.
READ MORE: Newsom Nominates East Bay Assemblyman Rob Bonta For Vacant State Attorney General Post
The episode's theme is one that the Currys hold dear. The couple's non-profit Eat.Learn.Play is focused on providing nutritional meals to children in underserved communities as well as educational and recreational opportunities.
The new episode with Steph and Ayesha Curry will debut on HBO Max on Thursday.