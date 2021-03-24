SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday after a woman was killed when a vehicle slammed into a Santa Rosa homeless encampment.

Santa Rosa police said the incident began with calls at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday reporting an argument, possible shooting and related vehicle collision in the area of Roberts Ave. and Sebastopol Rd.

Arriving officers located a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a tent in homeless encampment on the east side of Roberts Ave.

“When we contacted the people here, we found one person under the vehicle,” said Santa Rosa Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

The victim, a adult female, was declared dead at the scene. Investigators were working to identify the victim and will not release additional information about her until she is positively identified and next of kin has been notified.

Mahurin said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot prior to officers arriving on scene. A search of the area failed to locate the driver.

Investigators have determined that there was a heated argument between two men. One of the men got into a vehicle and began driving southbound on Roberts Ave. The vehicle then drove across the eastbound lanes of Roberts Ave. and drove over the female victim and the tent she was in front of.

Police were in the process of determining if the fatal collision was accidental or intentional.

The male victim associated with the fight was also transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, SRPD does not have suspect information to release about the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line: http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.