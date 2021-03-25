SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – California health officials announced COVID-19 vaccine eligibility would expand to all residents 50 and older starting April 1, and all residents 16 and up by the middle of next month.

“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Thursday’s announcement beats a directive set by President Joe Biden compelling states to expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to all adults by May 1.

At a briefing at a vaccination site in Orange County on Thursday, Newsom touted the number of doses administered in California so far.

“Just 48 hours ago, we passed 15 million, 15 million administered doses. Now over 15 and a half million, closing in on 16 million doses,” Newsom said. “That’s close to 6 million more than any other state in the country. We are administering more doses than all but five other nations in the world.”

Newsom also announced that family members accompanying vaccine recipients may also receive a shot if the providers decide there is enough supply at the time, effective immediately.

“We also, today, are loosening the requirements to provide AltaMed and others the ability to use their discretion, effective today, regardless of your age, regardless of your pre-existing condition, if someone comes in eligible under the existing rules but with a family member, we will accommodate the family member, no questions asked. That flexibility is effective today as well,” the governor said.

According to Newsom’s office, the state expects its vaccine allocation to increase 2.5 million first and second doses per week during the first half of April, up from the current 1.8 million per week. By the end of April, officials expect the state’s allocation to increase further, to 3 million doses per week.

“This comes with the expectation of more manufactured supply. This comes with the expectation we’ll be going from about 1.8 million doses a week to about two and a half million doses in a number of weeks, and closer to three million as we move into May, June, and then the abundance that President Biden has spoken about,” the governor said.

While the number of available vaccine doses are expected to significantly rise over the next month, officials stressed that vaccinating all willing Californians would be a process that would take several months.

“We are even closer to putting this pandemic behind us with today’s announcement and with vaccine supplies expected to increase dramatically in the months ahead,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “However, we are not there yet. It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians.”