SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A Bay Area lawmaker is seeking to decriminalize jaywalking in California, saying such citations are disproportionately issued to people of color and have led to life-threatening encounters with law enforcement.

Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) introduced AB1238, dubbed “The Freedom to Walk Act,” which would legalize crossings outside of a crosswalk or against a traffic light when safe.

“Whether it’s someone’s life or the hundreds of dollars in fines, the cost is too much for a relatively minor infraction,” Ting said Thursday. “It’s time to reconsider how we use our law enforcement resources and whether our jaywalking laws really do protect pedestrians.”

Ting’s office cited data compiled by California Racial and Identity Profiling Act that noted the state’s Black residents were stopped for jaywalking up to 4.5 times more than White residents between 2018 and 2020.

The assemblymember also noted several deadly police encounters that started as jaywalking stops, including the 2018 death of Chinedu Okobi by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies in Millbrae. Prosecutors cleared the deputies of criminal charges in the case.

Citations also negatively impact lower-income residents, as fines can reach several hundred dollars due to fees tacked on by courts and local jurisdictions.

If approved by the legislature and signed by the governor, California would join Virginia in decriminalizing jaywalking.

An initial hearing on AB1238 is set for next month.