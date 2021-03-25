OAKLAND (BCN) — A person walking in the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland was struck and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded to a 10:11 p.m. report of someone walking on the highway near the High Street off-ramp. The pedestrian was struck by a car minutes later.READ MORE: Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs To Testify On Misinformation, Extremism On Platforms In House Hearing
Authorities closed the eastbound lanes and diverted traffic to the High Street off-ramp. All lanes were reopened by 11:57 p.m.READ MORE: COVID Pandemic Devastates San Francisco Tourism; Visitor Spending Dropped By $8 Billion In 2020
No further information was available about the pedestrian or the crash.MORE NEWS: Asian American Attacks: How Bystanders Can Help Victims
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.