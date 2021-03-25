San Francisco (CBS SF) — A former forensic lab analyst with the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has been charged with two misdemeanors connected with evidence theft, according to SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The DA’s office on Thursday announced the charges against Justin Volk, a lab analyst who was arrested during a traffic stop in Utah in late August of last year when he was found to be in possession of narcotics in evidence bags marked and labeled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Volk is being charged with two misdemeanors: theft and receipt of stolen property. Both crimes allegedly involve evidence belonging to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner from when Volk employed in the Forensic Laboratory Division. Among his duties was the processing and storing of evidence collected at death scene investigations in San Francisco County.

Volk surrendered to authorities on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed against Volk, he is alleged to have stolen evidence from the OCME between June 14 and August 31, 2020. When Volk was arrested in Utah. an investigation conducted by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office revealed that the OCME evidence found was methamphetamine collected during a death investigation.

In November of last year, the DA’s Office posted a public list of prosecutions that may have been impacted by Volk to provide transparency. The District Attorney’s Office has been committed to individually reviewing every case that Volk was involved in to ensure that no conviction or punishment has been tainted.

“When we first learned of Mr. Volk’s misconduct, my office worked quickly to review all convictions in cases in which he was involved,” said District Attorney Boudin in the press release issued by his office. “In addition to ensuring conviction integrity, we are now seeking to hold Mr. Volk accountable for violating the trust the public places in those who handle evidence related to criminal cases.”