SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A nonprofit aimed at feeding those in need in San Francisco while helping businesses recently hit a big milestone with nearly 1.9 million meals distributed in its first year of operation.

SF New Deal pays restaurants ten dollars per meal and then distributes them to vulnerable and food-insecure communities. KPIX 5 first reported on the organization in April of last year.

The program was started as a way to help restaurants shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic stay afloat, but it has also extended a food lifeline to residents who need it.

A year after being founded, SF New Deal now works with 185 restaurants.

The money for SF New Deal comes from private donations and some city grants. People interested in volunteering, donating to the program or getting involved as a restaurant or corporate sponsor will find more information at the SF New Deal website.