CONCORD (CBS SF) – Officials with the Mount Diablo Unified School District announced Friday plans to offer full-time in-person instruction in the fall, as in-person learning resumes in the district.

MDUSD welcomed students in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades on Thursday, with in-person learning for grades 3-12 set to resume on Monday, March 29.

“We are pleased to report that by Monday, we will have successfully welcomed over 11,000 students back to our classrooms,” Superintendent Adam Clark and Mount Diablo Education Association president Anita Johnson said in a joint statement.

As part of a deal approved earlier this month, schools are operating under a hybrid model, with one group of students receiving live instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays and a second receiving live instruction on Thursdays and Fridays.

Citing ongoing declines in COVID-19 cases in Contra Costa County and increasing vaccination rates, Clark and Johnson went on to say, “We fully expect that these positive trends will continue, and we are currently planning to welcome all students for instruction full time, five days per week when the 2021-2022 school year begins on August 12.”

Distance learning would continue to be an option in the upcoming school year, with additional details to be released later this spring.

As for vaccinations, the district said it anticipates staff would be fully vaccinated by the end of April.