SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A highly-anticipated rivalry high school football matchup between Bellarmine College Preparatory and St. Francis High School in Mountain View has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Friday night’s game between the two schools will not take place due to cases among the JV and varsity programs in the Bellarmine program, St. Francis Athletic Director Michael Pilawski said in a letter to families. Pilawski said the school was looking for any potential opponents to face on Saturday.

“We know how disappointing this news is for all of you but also know that the health and safety of our student-athletes is the top priority of all of us,” he said.

Bellarmine announced in a tweet Friday that the game would be played on the weekend of April 23-24.

Holy War Update: Football games vs St. Francis will be played either April 23rd or 24th! #GoBells — Bellarmine Athletics (@BCPSports) March 26, 2021

Dubbed the “Holy War,” the rivalry game between the two Catholic high schools in the South Bay has dated back to 1958. Bellarmine holds the all-time lead in the series, 42-30.