COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A fire was burning in the downtown area of San Rafael Friday morning.

San Rafael police said the structure fire was in the area of 4th St. and H St.  Both police and the San Rafael Fire Department were on the scene.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS

Police urged people to avoid the area.

READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Series Of Armed Robberies At San Jose Subway Stores

 

MORE NEWS: Woman On Highway 101/280 Connector In San Francisco Killed, Hit By Multiple Cars

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.