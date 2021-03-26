BENICIA (CBS SF) — A rollover crash on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge has left a vehicle very close to the edge of the skyway and blocked bridge traffic Friday afternoon.
#BeniciaBridge – An accident involving an overturned vehicle very close to the edge of the bridge is blocking the left lane midspan and backing up traffic on to southbound #I680. #KCBSTraffic Photo courtesy of #Caltrans pic.twitter.com/a8QtTs3bfw

— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 26, 2021
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 26, 2021
Southbound traffic on Interstate 680 was backed past Lake Herman Road. Traffic was also jammed on Interstate 780 heading to the bridge.
