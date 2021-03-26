COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Benicia-Martinez Bridge, Caltrans, Vehicle Crash

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A rollover crash on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge has left a vehicle very close to the edge of the skyway and blocked bridge traffic Friday afternoon.

Southbound traffic on Interstate 680 was backed past Lake Herman Road. Traffic was also jammed on Interstate 780 heading to the bridge.

MORE NEWS: In Likely Newsom Recall, Energizing Latino Voters Is Key

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.