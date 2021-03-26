ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A spectacular crash stopped traffic at a busy intersection in Antioch Friday, made all the more remarkable in there were no.
Antioch police posted photos of the two-car crash at James Donlon Blvd. and Gentrytown Dr., which police said was caused by a driver running a red light.
The photos show one car on its side against a traffic signal pole; the second car appears to have been T-boned on the passenger side.
In the caption, Antioch police noted that "… despite what the photos suggest, there were no major injuries. Further proof that seatbelts save lives."
Police thanked the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and AMR Contra Costa County for their work at the scene.