OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A shooting along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland early Friday morning injured a person living in an apartment adjacent to the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at about 2:46 a.m. along westbound I-580 between MacArthur Boulevard and High St. The CHP said it was advised by Oakland police that a person had been shot in the hand while in his apartment and it appeared the shot was fired from the highway.

The victim was taken to a hospital for an injury to his pinky finger where he was contacted by CHP investigators. There was no description of a suspect or a suspect vehicle available.

CHP detectives were seeking help from the public to uncover the details surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information was urged to call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707.917.4491.