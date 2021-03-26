SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A months-long, multi-agency investigation into a series of armed robberies of Subway sandwich shops in the San Jose as well as other robberies in the Bay Area has led to the arrest of a suspect, police said Friday.
The suspect was identified as Justin Tucker, 30, of Santa Clara.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS
Tucker is believed to be responsible for six armed robberies at Subway stores along with seven other armed robberies throughout the Bay Area.
San Jose police said the department worked with police departments in Fremont, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Redwood City and Union City to link the Tucker to the additional robberies.READ MORE: Fire Burns In Downtown San Rafael
On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal Service-Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the SJPD Robbery Unit arrested Tucker in San Jose. He was booked at Santa Clara County main jail.
In a prepared statement, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said, “I’m extremely thankful for the collaboration between our law enforcement partners to bring an end to this crime spree that preyed upon small local businesses, many of which were already struggling during the pandemic. Our investigations, close partnership with our neighboring agencies, and dedicated work by assigned Officers was tenacious and ultimately led to this suspect’s arrest.”MORE NEWS: Woman On Highway 101/280 Connector In San Francisco Killed, Hit By Multiple Cars