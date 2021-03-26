SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A woman was fatally hit by multiple cars on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco early Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on the northbound 101 connector to Interstate Highway 280. No information was available on how the woman got on the freeway.
The coroner responded to the scene, the CHP said.
The connector ramp was closed after the collision but reopened about 7:20 a.m., the CHP said.
