OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Football teams from Oakland schools returned to the field on Saturday, beginning a season that was delayed six months due to the pandemic.

Skyline High hosts McClymonds High in both junior varsity and varsity games and Oakland Technical High is hosts Castlemont High in a varsity contest.

The athletes were able to start working out and preparing for the season last month.

“We are excited that our student athletes are getting back to the sports they love,” said Oakland Athletic League commissioner Franky Navarro.

There will be COVID precautions in place during all games, he said.

During the shortened season, the four varsity teams in Oakland will be playing only each other and no non-league games, Navarro said. “They want to play and so we are happy to make that happen for them.”

The games began at 3 p.m. JV at Skyline High School, 12250 Skyline Blvd.; and the Varsity games got underway at 6 p.m. at Skyline and Oakland Tech, 4351 Broadway.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed