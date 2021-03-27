OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators asked for the public’s help in locating the suspect who murdered Brandon Pakeman in 2017.
Oakland police said Pakeman's body was discovered by officers after they responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2017 in the 1200 block of 8th St.
He had suffered from several gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.
Pakeman, who was 20 at the time of his death, was a graduate of Kipp Collegiate High School in San Lorenzo and was attending Chabot College.
In a statement released by Oakland police, his family said: "He wasn't a part of any gang activity. He loved basketball, baseball and football. Brandon was a good kid and meant the world to his family. He had hopes of traveling the world, particularly to Africa to study his roots."
If you know anything about this case, you can call the Oakland Police Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.