SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested Saturday morning hours after a high speed hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a male driver, authorities said.

San Jose police said officers responded to the area of Monterey Road and Live Oak Avenue for a traffic collision involving two vehicles at around 1:10 a.m.

Investigators said a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Monterey Road at a high rate of speed. It rear-ended and collided with a 1998 Chevrolet truck that was also traveling southbound.

The male driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene before police arrived.

Hours later the investigation led officers to the suspect’s location at a residence in the 1800 block of Senter Road. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The suspect — whose identity was not released — will be booked into the Santa Clara County jail for various charges, including vehicular manslaughter, felony driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident.

This was the 8th fatal traffic collision for 2021.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Obrien #3527 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.