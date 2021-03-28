SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A sideshow following a large gathering in San Francisco Mission District honoring the life of the late Tejano music icon Selena Saturday ended with injuries to a least two spectators.

San Francisco police said officers responded to a sideshow at approximately 7:53 p.m. on Mission Street between 23rd and 26th Streets.

Social media video shows cars doing donuts in the intersection with a large crowd gathered to watch. Other video shows a large police response along with ambulances.

San Francisco police have not confirmed the reports of injuries as of early Sunday morning.

“Officers arrived on scene and found traffic congested due to the inability for traffic to move caused by exhibitions of stunt driving in the area,” San Francisco police said in an email.

“We received reports of pedestrians being struck but due to the lack of access to the area we are unable to confirm the number of possible victims or injuries at this time.”

Eventually, police were able to clear the crowd and traffic. There was no immediate word of any citations issued or arrests made.

Hours earlier, hundreds of revelers crowded the sidewalks of the Mission District to celebrate life of famed Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Low-riders cruised down the Mission Street, fireworks were set off and Selena’s music played in the background.