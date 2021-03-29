SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested and a search yielded drugs, cash and a replica firearm following a traffic in San Mateo over the weekend, police said.

Officers said they pulled over a Mercedes Benz with two people inside near Fashion Island Boulevard and Mariner’s Island Boulevard around 5:50 p.m. Saturday for a traffic violation. The driver was determined to be on probation and officers conducted a search.

According to police, a search of the driver yielded what they described as a “large amount of cash.” His vehicle was also searched, and a scale, baggies and a replica BB gun was found.

Officers also found out the driver and passenger were staying in a nearby hotel and a search of their room was conducted. During the search, a second scale, Xanax pills, suspected fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine were also found.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office authorized the seizure of the cash using asset forfeiture. Police said 4.22 grams of fentanyl and 7.23 grams of methamphetamine were collected as evidence in the case.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Deavon Scottgardon of Rancho Cordova, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, identified as 41-year-old Amanda Moore of Reno, Nevada, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and appropriation of lost property.

Due to COVID-19 protocols at the San Mateo County Jail, police said both Scottgardon and Moore were cited and released.