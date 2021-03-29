OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Illegal sideshow activity in Oakland Sunday resulted in the arrest of two people, ten others issued citations, and the towing of six vehicles. A firearm was also recovered, police said Monday.

Oakland police said some 200-300 vehicles drove throughout East Oakland looking for an intersection to take over, but were unsuccessful as officers along with a police helicopter and outside law enforcement units were dedicated to stopping the sideshow activity.

Officers were able to pinpoint specific vehicles driving recklessly to issue the citations and arrests as well as tow the vehicles on the spot, police said.

One of those drivers arrested was a Portland, Oregon resident and affiliated with a car club in the area, police said. His car was also among those towed away.

The Oakland police crackdown on sideshow activity was assisted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, San Francisco Police Department, Richmond Police Department, Vallejo Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

“This regional approach and collaboration are crucial in successfully deterring and preventing illegal sideshows,” said a press statement from the Oakland Police Department.

Community members were urged to use the non-emergency email sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov to report information about illegal sideshows, or use the non-emergency number (510) 777-3333. In case of an emergency or immediate safety threat, call 911.