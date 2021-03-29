CONCORD (CBS SF) — A police officer is being hailed for his actions to save the life of a toddler suffering from a fentanyl drug poisoning in Concord.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page Monday, Concord police said Officer Aaron Khamosh was out on patrol Friday night when a driver frantically flagged him down on Salvio St. Officer Khamosh ran to the vehicle and found a two-year-old in the back seat who had stopped breathing.

He immediately began life-saving measures including CPR and chest compressions, but the baby remained unresponsive and Khamosh was not able to find a pulse. The baby began to turn pale, and then the mother told Khamosh the child “got a hold of some fentanyl” and needed the drug Narcan, used when a person is having an overdose.

Khamosh administered two doses of Narcan and continued with CPR, and the baby began breathing again and regained consciousness. Medics arrived on the scene and took the child to John Muir Medical Center in Concord. The toddler is now recovering at Children’s Hospital Oakland and under the care of Child and Family Services.

The baby’s mother was arrested and charged with child endangerment and possession of a narcotic.

Officer Khamosh’s quick thinking and actions were credited with saving the toddler’s life. Concord police reiterated that fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and potent opioid, and anyone who needs support should contact the Contra Costa Health Services Behavioral Health Access Line at (800) 846-1652.