SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, San Mateo County officials announced Monday they plan on hold an in-person county fair in June.

Currently, the county is in Orange Tier which allows for outdoor live events such as the county fair to host up to 25% of maximum capacity. There have been 4.4 new cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate under 1 percent.

The fair – which will be one of California’s first major public events since early 2020 – will be held from Saturday, June 5th to Sunday, June 13th and will follow all state and county health and safety guidelines.

“The theme of the San Mateo County Fair is Where Tradition Meets Innovation, and we will certainly bring the favorite traditions of animals, pig races, BBQ, funnel cakes, carnival rides, and the Ferris Wheel back, with the innovations that provide a healthy and safe space for our community,” said Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center. “The health and safety of our guests is our top priority,”

Officials have developed various plans to adhere to current safety guidelines.

Some modifications to this year’s fair include a scheduled timed entry for all visitors, which allows the fair to maintain capacity limitations and adhere to the state’s reopening guidelines. All tickets will be sold online, and attendees will select an available time slot for arrival.

Upon arrival, digital tickets will be scanned at the gate to provide a touch-less experience. All guests will be mandated to wear masks.