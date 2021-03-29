SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is set to reopen select rides starting Thursday, April 1, the same day amusement parks in California are allowed to resume operations with limited capacity.

“The thrills will return on April 1 and we look forward to reopening rides to California residents in a manner that ensures the health and safety of all Boardwalk guests and employees,” said spokesperson Kris Reyes, who emphasized that the reopening process would be “gradual and measured.”

On Monday, the theme park announced 8-12 rides would be open each day, which includes the famed Giant Dipper roller coaster, which dates back to 1924.

“Rides that may be open include Pirate Ship, Sky Glider, Shockwave, Undertow, Giant Dipper, Rock ‘N Roll, Sea Swings, Wave Rider, Tsunami, Twirlin’ Teacups, Cyclone, Ghost Blasters, Space Race, and 3-4 kiddie rides,” the park said on their webpage.

Reservations are highly recommended and walk-up admissions for rides are only available as capacity allows, the park said.

Due to state guidelines, ride ticket sales will be restricted to California residents only, which would be verified during the purchase process. Park officials said other attractions at the Boardwalk, including shopping, food stands, mini-golf, arcades and outdoor games would be open to out-of-state residents.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, rides on the Boardwalk were only open for a brief time in the fall, when Santa Cruz County reached the Orange Tier, before the holiday surge.

As of Monday, the county is in the Red Tier, but could move to the Orange Tier as soon as Tuesday. The Boardwalk’s bowling alley would also reopen on April 1, if Santa Cruz County re-enters the Orange Tier this week.

Rides would be open daily from April 1-11 and on weekends for the rest of the month.