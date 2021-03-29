MARTINEZ (BCN/CBS SF) — Health officials in Contra Costa County on Monday announced they are anticipating a surplus of available COVID vaccine doses that will allow the county to expand eligibility to those 16 and older later this week.

The Contra Costa County Health Services Twitter account posted that eligibility would be extended to all people 16+ in the coming days.

Increased COVID vaccine supply means we have thousands of appointments available this week. We expect to open eligibility to residents 16+ soon & anticipate a rise in appointment requests. Eligible now? Go to https://t.co/uh7ShcwKGW or call 1-833-829-2626 pic.twitter.com/lmWF4lpcmK — Contra Costa Health Services (@CoCoHealth) March 29, 2021

Officials already made the vaccine available to people age 50 and older who live or work in the county a week ago. The county has thousands of appointments for the shots available this week.

Appointments can be made online at https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/ or by calling (833) 829-2626.

Current eligibility in the county includes the following:

Anyone who is 50 or older who lives or works in the county

Anyone who is 16 or older who has a high-risk health condition, disability or illness and who lives or works in the county (check eligibility online)

Essential workers who live or work in county, including healthcare personnel, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, agriculture and food workers, transportation and logistics workers and anyone who lives or works in a congregate living space in the county.

Contra Costa County would be the first county in the Bay Area to make the COVID vaccine available to all residents 16 and over when that announcement is made, possibly as soon as this Thursday.

Officials also announced the opening of a new drive-through vaccination site in Concord at the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park (formerly Waterworld) located at 1950 Waterworld Parkway.