SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person is dead and one other was wounded after a shooting in San Francisco near the 24th Mission Street BART Station Southwest Plaza.
According to police officers responded at about 9:05 p.m. Monday night to a report of a shooting at 24th and Mission Streets.
Officers found 2 victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, and the other was transported to a nearby hospital.
The condition of the second victim is unknown.
Police remained on the scene, and are investigating the incident as a homicide.
There is no information on the suspects at this time. Police were asking anyone with information to contact SFPD at 415 575-4444.