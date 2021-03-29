SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area from 8 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday because of gusts that could reach speeds of up to 55 mph at higher elevations.
A wind advisory has been issued for the Bay Area hills Monday night through Tuesday morning.#WindAdvisory#CAwx pic.twitter.com/upZHXveLAe
Gusty north to northeast winds are expected to increase Monday evening at higher elevations in the North Bay and East Bay, peaking overnight and subsiding Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.
In the Santa Cruz Mountains and along the Peninsula, wind speeds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 45 mph.
No rain is expected with the wind event, and because of recent rainy weather there aren’t major concerns about wildfires sparking, but the strong gusts could cause limbs or trees to fall and result in power outages, according to the weather service.
Warm and pleasant weather is expected in the Bay Area later in the week.
