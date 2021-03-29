OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Guided by a spotter plane overhead, California Highway Patrol officers pursued a Crockett sideshow driver though the East Bay until he was arrested in Oakland Sunday afternoon.
The incident began at a sideshow on Pomona St and Merchant St in Crockett at 4:48 p.m. The spotter plane video shows a crowd gathered around the intersection and a white Crown Victoria doing donuts.
When the Crown Victoria driver was leaving the area, CHP ground units attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The driver sped westbound on I-80 at speeds at times topping 100 mph on the right hand shoulder.
As the normal weekend Bay Bridge traffic loomed ahead, he exited at Powell St. in Emeryville. He raced down the frontage road and then reentered I-80 in the San Francisco-bound lanes with a CHP motorcycle officer in pursuit.
Again reaching speeds near 100 mph, the driver exited on to Grand St., losing control and spinning out of control on the overpass. He regained control and headed into Oakland.
The pursuit ended on Broadway where a male suspect was taken into custody by Oakland police officers. The CHP was investigating the incident with additional arrests possible.