SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man suspected of burglarizing cars in San Bruno was arrested and issued a citation after a vigilant neighbor observed an early morning auto break-in.
According to police, after the vehicle burglary in the 2200 block of Charleston Ave., in San Bruno on March 4, the victim told police he saw the suspect leaving the scene in a red minivan.
Police later located a man driving a vehicle matching the description.
The suspect, a 31-year-old San Francisco resident, was in possession of burglary tools and stolen goods from another burglary on Sneath Lane, that same day. Additionally, the suspect was driving without a license.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on jail bookings, the suspect was arrested not taken into custody. Instead, the police issued a citation, and the case has been forward to the District Attorney's Office.
Police praised the vigilant neighbor who made the report.