SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were at the scene of a shooting in San Jose, Monday night.
It happened at Mayellen Avenue and West San Carlos Street, around 9:45 p.m.
Police said one adult male suffered life-threatening injuries.
So far, there is no suspect or motive, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation.