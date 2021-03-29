COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:San Jose, Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were at the scene of a shooting in San Jose, Monday night.

It happened at Mayellen Avenue and West San Carlos Street, around 9:45 p.m.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting Near 24th Mission Street BART Station In San Francisco

Police said one adult male suffered life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: San Jose Plan To Crack Down On Illegal Side Shows Targets Promoters On Social Media

So far, there is no suspect or motive, according to police.

MORE NEWS: COVID: Vaccine Has Bay Area Experts Optimistic Despite CDC Warning Of 'Impending Doom'

The incident remains under investigation.