Filed Under:Arrests, Crime, Drug bust, San Francisco, San Francisco News, San Francisco police, Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police officers working in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District arrested two suspects in possession of more than 155 grams of narcotics over the weekend.

Police said the two suspects, who were not identified, were taken into custody Saturday morning. In addition to $870 in cash the individuals were in possession of a variety of suspected narcotics.

Included in the drugs were 19 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of cocaine, 55 grams of heroin and 38 grams of methamphetamine.

The SFPD Tenderloin Twitter account posted information about the bust and photos of the evidence seized Monday morning.