SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Monday afternoon have closed Alum Rock Avenue to traffic as they search for a man who is believed to be armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Department’s media relations Twitter account posted about the search shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The post said police were called to the area of South White Road and Alum Rock Avenue to investigate an unspecified incident when an adult male with a handgun visible in his waistband fled from police on foot.

The search has led to the closure of Alum Rock Avenue between Viewmont Avenue and South White Road in both directions.

Units are currently in the area of S White Rd and Alum Rock Av investigating a call where an adult male fled from Officers on foot. A handgun was visible in his waistband. Both directions of Alum Rock Av are closed to traffic between Viewmont Ave & S White Rd. pic.twitter.com/amGmoD6O3b — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 29, 2021

Police are searching the area for a suspect described as either a White or Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, wearing dark clothing and a black hat.

Residents in the are being advised to use caution as they go out. Additional updates to this breaking story will be made as they become available.