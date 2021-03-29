REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A suspect in a vicious attack on a man at a Redwood City bar has been arrested days after the assault following his identification on surveillance video.

The attack happened early Monday morning at the Wine Bar at 840 Brewster Ave. Redwood City police said officers responded to reports of a fight at the bar and arrived to find the victim unconscious with head injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim had been assaulted by a group of men who had been drinking in the bar, and he had been punched and fell to the ground. While he was on the ground, the men continued to kick and punch the victim, witnesses told police.

The suspects fled in several vehicles before police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives who reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business which clearly showed one of the suspects kicking the already unconscious victim in the head before fleeing in a red Chevrolet Camaro. The suspect was identified as Aldo Medinavalenzuela, 30, and following the identification police began conducting surveillance on his residence.

On Friday as Medinavalenzuela was leaving his home in the red Camaro, police pulled him over and took him into custody without incident. Medinavalenzuela was booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Anyone with additional information about the assault was urged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Joe O’Gorman at 650-780-7147 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7110.