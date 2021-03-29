SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two men suspected in the attempted armed robbery of a taco truck in unincorporated Redwood City on Sunday.
Deputies responded to the Tacos El Grullo truck located near the corner of Spring Street and Warrington Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. An investigation determined that an employee was approached by two men who brandished semiautomatic pistols at him and demanded money.
While the employee feared for his life, he refused to give the suspects money and they eventually left. Deputies said the suspects left the scene in a vehicle headed southbound on Spring Street.
The suspects are described as two men in their 20s, standing about 5'4″ to 5'8″. Both had slender builds and one of the suspects was wearing all black clothing, according to deputies
Anyone with information about the attempted armed robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s office anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.