FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/BCN) — One person was killed and another suffered smoke inhalation Sunday evening after a 2-alarm fire raced through a Fairfield home.
Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire in 2000 block of Starling Way at about 6:23 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a building well involved in flames and were told a man was trapped inside the home. They immediately sought to rescue the trapped victim, but by the time he was located, his injuries were fatal.
Another man suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital. His condition had not been released on Monday morning.
Three adults were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was assisting the family with temporary shelter, officials said.
Firefighters said the fire, which caused approximately $275,000 worth of damage to the structure and $25,000 worth of lost property, appears to be accidental but was still under investigation.