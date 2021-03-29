SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While the warm weekend weather drove crowds to local San Francisco parks it also gave rise to several illegal sideshows across the city, including one in the Mission District that left four spectators injured.

On Sunday, San Francisco police responded to several sideshows including two that were captured on video — a daylight gathering that blocked an intersection and backed up traffic on South Van Ness and an evening gathering at Folsom and Spear St.

No arrests or injuries were reported at the Sunday sideshows, but that wasn’t the case Saturday.

Hundreds of revelers crowded the sidewalks of the Mission District Saturday afternoon to celebrate life of famed Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Low-riders cruised down Mission Street, fireworks were set off and Selena’s music played in the background.

Hours later, San Francisco police said officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a vehicle injury collision at a sideshow on Mission Street between 23rd and 26th streets.

Social media video showed cars doing doughnuts in the intersection with a large crowd gathered to watch. Other video shows a large police response along with ambulances.

“Officers arrived on scene and found traffic congested due to the inability for traffic to move caused by exhibitions of stunt driving in the area,” San Francisco police said in an e-mail.

Police said Sunday morning that one vehicle at the sideshow struck four bystanders and drove off.

The victims were all adult males and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

Eventually, police were able to clear the crowd and traffic. There was no immediate word of any citations issued or arrests made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco police department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.