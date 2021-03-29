VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives attempted to piece together a timeline and searched for clues in the fatal Sunday morning shooting of a 42-year-old Vallejo woman.

Police officers responded to calls reporting a gunshot victim being treated at a local hospital at 6:52 a.m.

When they arrived, the staff told the officers the gunshot victim had been driven to the emergency room by an associate.

She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and died soon after arriving to the emergency room.

The initial investigation led police to believe the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street or potentially near the intersection of Sacramento and Yolo Streets.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting incident remained under investigation. It was Vallejo’s 1st homicide of the year.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.