SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect who recently threatened to shoot Asian customers at a Tenderloin business.

According to a post on the SFPD Tenderloin Station Twitter account Tuesday shortly after noon, officers were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue Sunday morning regarding a suspect who “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers, but fled,” prior to the arrival of police.

Police opened a case regarding the incident for making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancement. On Tuesday morning, authorities said the suspect returned to the business and officers were able to take him into custody.

Police said the suspect has been booked into county jail. He was not identified and no further information on the arrest was provided.