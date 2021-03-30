SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Vallejo man severely injured in an attack in San Francisco, one in a recent wave of attacks on Asian Americans, is now recovering and being uplifted by his favorite sports team.

The San Francisco 49ers reached out to Danny Yu Chang after seeing him wearing a 49ers T-shirt in an interview with reporter Betty Yu following the attack earlier this month that left him with facial injuries and nearly blinded in one eye.

UPDATE ♥️ DANNY YU CHANG

Danny Yu Chang, who was beaten unconscious on Market Street 2 weeks ago, received this custom jersey in a care package from the @49ers. 🏉 The Niners wanted to reach out after seeing Danny wearing a 49ers T-shirt in our @kpixtv interview. pic.twitter.com/fppQ8vvwAT — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 31, 2021

The team sent Yu Chang a personalized 49ers jersey along with bobbleheads, caps and other team merchandise, along with a letter.

Dear Danny,

On behalf of the San Francisco 49ers organization, we want to express our outrage at the recent hate crime that you experienced and our condemnation of the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community. We are deeply sorry for the pain and fear that you have suffered and want you to know that we support and stand in unity with you as a member of the Faithful, outstanding representative of our community and human being. We must put an end to senseless acts of hate and violence.

We’ve included a handful of items that we hope will uplift you, your wife and kids during this difficult time. It is courageous people like you who keep us motivated and inspired throughout the season.

We look forward to staying in touch and once we can return safely to Levi’s Stadium, we’d love to welcome you to our facility so you can see the home of your favorite team in person. We stand in strong support of the AAPI community and will continue to work tirelessly to bring about the necessary changes the Bay Area and our country needs. Everyone deserves to feel respected and safe in their homes and we are committed to making equality and inclusion for all communities a reality.

We got your back.

All the best,

San Francisco 49ers

Yu Chang said he was comforted by the team’s gesture and is recovering well. Doctors have told him he will no longer need an operation on his affected eye, although he is still dealing with pain and trauma.

Yu Chang was attacked on March 15. Police told KPIX 5 that he was walking on the 600 block of Market when he was assaulted. A witness said the suspect ran up to the victim, punching him in the head multiple times before he ended up on the ground motionless.

A suspect in that attack on Yu Change as well as a stabbing in the Mission earlier that day near the 16th Street Mission BART station was arrested. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jorge Devis-Milton, who is facing charges multiple assault charges, as well as aggravated mayhem, and battery.

Victim Danny Yu Chang Speaks About Brutal Attack



Police originally said Yu Chang had suffered life-threatening injuries, but later the family clarified he had suffered serious injuries instead.

“Somebody just pushed me and hit me, and I lose consciousness, and when I wake up I’m all bloodied up,” Yu Chang told KPIX. “I didn’t even see the person, I didn’t lose anything, all my belongings is with me, they didn’t rob me, so I think it’s a hate crime.”

“We should respect each other, and try to live harmoniously with each other,” Yu Chang added.

Monday’s attack comes amid a rise in violence targeting Asians during the pandemic, particularly seniors. Some of the attacks have been deadly, including the killing of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood in late January.

The violence has sparked rallies throughout the Bay Area condemning anti-Asian violence and more than $1.4 million in state funding to track and stop the attacks.

The group Stop AAPI Hate said over the past year there have been nearly 4,000 hate incidents against Asians across the U.S., and that the reports are a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur