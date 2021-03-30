WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Hoping to reach their goal of distributing 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May 31, Contra Costa health officials became one of the first counties in California to lower eligibility to everyone 16 and older who lives or works in the county on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, county health officials said, they had distributed 630,428 doses of vaccine. Of that number, 234,102 local residents or 25.4 percent of the county’s population have received the required two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

When it comes to residents 16-to-50, the county dashboard reveals that nearly 138,000 doses have already been distributed to the age group.

“Since we gave the first dose in our county on Dec. 15, getting vaccine to everyone and anyone has been our top priority,” said Anna Roth, Contra Costa County Health Director. “Removing barriers of all kinds, including confusing eligibility criteria is an important step in furthering our equity goals. This is an important day.”

Officials said lowering the age eligibility will allow another 375,000 county residents to be vaccinated.

Contra Costa County Health Services noted that those appointments need to me made through their website rather than the state’s MyTurn portal.

People in Contra Costa age 16+ are now eligible for #CovidVaccine. Appointments for newly eligible people can only be made through CCHS right now – not through the State's MyTurn portal. Sign up at https://t.co/doAGGHk2AS. It may take several days to get an appointment. pic.twitter.com/jKsMP9C1yN — Contra Costa Health Services (@CoCoHealth) March 30, 2021

The county will continue to prioritize giving appointments to those living in low-income areas hardest hit by COVID. Officials also were planning to begin accepting walk-ins at the Richmond Auditorium and Bay Point Health Center with additional locations coming online in the near future.

On Wednesday, a new drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site will be unveiled at the former Waterworld site in Concord. Health officials said they were targeting the new site to provide 15,000 vaccines weekly when fully operational.

A new, drive-thru vaccination site is opening soon in Concord. Sign up at bit.ly31cSNmc or call 833-829-2626. Not sure if you’re eligible? Go to https://t.co/i4nxRPOQ1x pic.twitter.com/wKdJAgms17 — Contra Costa Health Services (@CoCoHealth) March 29, 2021

People age 16-64 who live and work in the county are advised to register online at cchealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-833-VAX-COCO (1-833-829-2626).

State health officials have announced they will expand vaccination eligibility to residents 16 and older on April 15.

“Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that his goal was to move the state quickly through the eligibility tiers,” said Roth. “We agree and applaud this goal. We have appointments to fill. By expanding eligibility now, we can ensure that no appointments go unused.”