ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A family dog, wounded while defending its home against a fleeing armed stolen car suspect, died late Monday from his injuries, according to the Antioch Friends of Animal Services.

In a Facebook post, the animal services organization delivered the sad news that Oso had passed away.

“We have very sad news to share regarding Oso, the innocent 8 year old German Shepherd who was shot in the neck, while in his yard, on Saturday afternoon by a fleeing suspect involved in a police pursuit in Antioch,” the agency posted. “We learned this evening that Oso’s condition took a turn for the worse. His internal injuries were more severe than they could initially see after his emergency surgery: the bullet ricocheted from his spine and also caused severe nerve damage. Oso has lovingly crossed the rainbow bridge.”

Meanwhile, one suspect was in custody, a second remained at large Tuesday after they shot at a passing vehicle and wounded Oso while fleeing from Antioch and Oakley police officers Saturday evening.

Antioch police said an Oakley police pursuit of a stolen car suspect crossed over into downtown Antioch at around 6:30 p.m.

While in the downtown area, police said, someone in the stolen vehicle fired at least one round and struck a passing motorist’s vehicle. Fortunately, that driver wasn’t injured.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car and the driver and a passenger fled while officers set up a search perimeter in the area aided by a sheriff’s office helicopter.

The driver of the vehicle was caught a few short blocks later and was arrested without further incident.

The second occupant of the vehicle fled on foot into a nearby yard on W. 3rd St. and was apparently armed with a handgun.

As he jumped into a rear yard, he was approached by and shoot Oso as the dog defended its home in a backyard confrontation. The suspect then attempted to gain entry into the house and eventually shot out the rear sliding glass door while the homeowner and his 14-year-old son were in the living room.

They fled out the front window of the house and escaped unharmed while the suspect then ran upstairs and took vehicle keys and green mechanic’s coveralls before fleeing yard-to-yard on foot.

A Concord police K9 team joined the search for the outstanding suspect but was unable to locate him.

Investigators said the at-large suspect was a white or Hispanic male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He may be wearing a green mechanic coverall-type garment and was last seen in the area of West Third St. and K St.

Anyone with any information was urged to call the Antioch police department at (925) 778-2441, or the Oakley police department at (925) 646-2441.